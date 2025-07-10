Govt to allocate Rs. 250M for national programme to support children with autism

July 10, 2025   04:50 pm

The government has taken a decision to move forward with plans to establish a national network of daycare and therapy centres for children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and other neurodevelopmental conditions, according to the President’s Media Division (PMD).

Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake has accordingly directed officials to prepare a detailed concept proposal within two weeks, following discussions held at the Presidential Secretariat, the PMD added.

The initiative, championed by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, aims to create a coordinated system involving multiple ministries and government departments, with the Presidential Secretariat overseeing implementation.

The programme will utilise a Rs 250 million allocation from the 2025 budget, channelled through the Ministry of Women and Child Affairs to district-level administrators. Key aspects of the plan include developing specialised human resources, creating a scientifically validated care model and establishing clear operational guidelines.

During the meeting, officials had emphasised the need for an integrated approach that brings together healthcare providers, social services and education specialists to ensure comprehensive support for affected children and their families, the PMD added further.

