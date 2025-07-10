Energy Minister-Trade union reps discuss draft legislation on CEB restructuring

A discussion has been held between trade union representatives and Minister of Energy Kumara Jayakody regarding the draft legislation and the process related to the restructuring of the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB), at the Ministry of Energy premises.

During the discussion, several matters trade unions had raised concerns about —especially regarding the protection of employee rights and benefits within the restructuring process— were discussed, according to a statement from the Energy Ministry.

Minister Kumara Jayakody had claimed that it is the government’s policy to retain the electricity sector under state ownership and that the restructuring process would in no way reduce employee rights.

Trade union representatives who participated in the discussion expressed their appreciation for being given the opportunity to directly present their views and proposals to the Subject Minister, the statement added.

They also stated that they highly valued the policy of keeping the electricity sector under state ownership, as well as the attention paid by the government and the Minister to safeguarding employee rights and benefits. Furthermore, they pledged the cooperation of the trade union movement to contribute as much as possible to the development of the electricity sector.

Representatives from 42 trade unions affiliated with the Ceylon Electricity Board were invited to the meeting.