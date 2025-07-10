Mahathir Mohamad turns 100, Ex-President Ranil extends birthday wishes

Former President Ranil Wickremesinghe has extended his birthday wishes to former Prime Minister Malaysia Mahathir Mohamad, who turned 100 on Thursday (July 10).

Mahathir Mohamad is regarded as the leader who built modern Malaysia.

Former President Wickremesinghe conveyed his wishes via a phone call, during which the two had a brief conversation.

Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, who came to power in the early 1980s, played a significant role in transforming Malaysia into the developed state it is today.

Mahathir Mohamad was the Prime Minister of Malaysia from 1981 to 2003 and held the top post again from May 2018 to February 2020.

He is known as Malaysia’s “Father of Modernisation” for the initiatives he carried out as fourth prime minister, including iconic infrastructure projects like the Petronas Twin Towers, KL Tower, KLIA, and Putrajaya as the nation’s administrative hub.