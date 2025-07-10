Mahathir Mohamad turns 100, Ex-President Ranil extends birthday wishes

Mahathir Mohamad turns 100, Ex-President Ranil extends birthday wishes

July 10, 2025   07:59 pm

Former President Ranil Wickremesinghe has extended his birthday wishes to former Prime Minister Malaysia Mahathir Mohamad, who turned 100 on Thursday (July 10).

Mahathir Mohamad is regarded as the leader who built modern Malaysia.

Former President Wickremesinghe conveyed his wishes via a phone call, during which the two had a brief conversation.

Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, who came to power in the early 1980s, played a significant role in transforming Malaysia into the developed state it is today.

Mahathir Mohamad was the Prime Minister of Malaysia from 1981 to 2003 and held the top post again from May 2018 to February 2020.

He is known as Malaysia’s “Father of Modernisation” for the initiatives he carried out as fourth prime minister, including iconic infrastructure projects like the Petronas Twin Towers, KL Tower, KLIA, and Putrajaya as the nation’s administrative hub.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka gradually moving toward 5% inflation in coming quarters  CBSL Governor (English)

Sri Lanka gradually moving toward 5% inflation in coming quarters  CBSL Governor (English)

UGC ordered to strictly implement existing guidelines to prevent ragging in universities (English)

UGC ordered to strictly implement existing guidelines to prevent ragging in universities (English)

NPP tried to appoint Pillayan's associate as Vakarai PS chairman, claims MP Shanakiyan (English)

NPP tried to appoint Pillayan's associate as Vakarai PS chairman, claims MP Shanakiyan (English)

Suspended Commissioner General of Prisons Thushara Upuldeniya granted bail (English)

Suspended Commissioner General of Prisons Thushara Upuldeniya granted bail (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm