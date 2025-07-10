Navy responds to incident that stirred tensions in Kalpitiya

The Sri Lanka Navy has issued a response regarding the protest held in Kalpitiya earlier today (10).

The protest was staged by residents of the Daluwa village against two individuals allegedly from the Sri Lanka Navy assaulting a villager, and also in response to accusations that the Navy and Police are supporting drug trafficking.

During the protest, tensions escalated when two individuals dressed in civilian clothing—suspected to be from the Navy—arrived and began recording video footage of the event.

The Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of the Norochcholai Police, who arrived at the scene, stated that an investigation would be conducted into the alleged assault.

According to the Navy, it denies all allegations made against its personnel, including accusations of assaulting a villager and supporting drug trafficking in the area.

The Navy maintains that it is not involved in any such misconduct and that investigations into the incident should proceed through the appropriate legal channels.