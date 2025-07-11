2024 O/L Exam results released

The results of the 2024 G.C.E. Ordinary Level Examination have been released online, the Department of Examination announced.

Accordingly, the Examinations Department announced that the examination results can be obtained from the websites: www.doenets.lk or www.results.exams.gov.lk.

The examination department requests applicants to contact the following hotlines if they seek to make any inquiries regarding these results: 1911 or 011 2 785 922, 0112 786 616, 011 2 784 208 or 011 2 784 537.

The statement further said that applications for the scrutiny of the O/L results will be called from July 14 to July 28.

A total of 474,147 applicants sat for the G.C.E. Ordinary Level Examination this year, of which 398,182 were school applicants and 75,965 private candidates.

The O/L examination was conducted at 3,663 examination centers from March 17 to 26.