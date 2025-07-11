Shooting incident reported in Panadura, one injured

An individual has sustained injuries in a shooting incident reported in Hirana, Panadura early this morning (11), police said.

Police stated that an unidentified individual had broken a window of a house in Malamulla within the Hirana Police Division and opened fire before fleeing the scene.

The individual injured in the shooting has been admitted to Panadura Hospital for treatment.

He has been identified as a 32-year-old resident of Malamulla.

No information has been revealed regarding the motive behind the shooting or the suspects involved, police noted.

Police suspect that a pistol was used in the shooting.

The Police Media Division stated that three police teams are conducting further investigations to apprehend the suspects.

Police also suspect that the shooting may be linked to a conflict between two underworld groups, ‘Kudu Salindu’ and ‘Nilanga’, with the attack possibly targeting a member of Kudus Salindu’s faction.