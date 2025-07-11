Shooting incident reported in Panadura, one injured

Shooting incident reported in Panadura, one injured

July 11, 2025   06:33 am

An individual has sustained injuries in a shooting incident reported in Hirana, Panadura early this morning (11), police said.

Police stated that an unidentified individual had broken a window of a house in Malamulla within the Hirana Police Division and opened fire before fleeing the scene.

The individual injured in the shooting has been admitted to Panadura Hospital for treatment.

He has been identified as a 32-year-old resident of Malamulla.

No information has been revealed regarding the motive behind the shooting or the suspects involved, police noted.

Police suspect that a pistol was used in the shooting.

The Police Media Division stated that three police teams are conducting further investigations to apprehend the suspects.

Police also suspect that the shooting may be linked to a conflict between two underworld groups, ‘Kudu Salindu’ and ‘Nilanga’, with the attack possibly targeting a member of Kudus Salindu’s faction.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Trump Tariff: Exports volume will reduce but real challenge is rates of Sri Lanka's competitors  expert (English)

Trump Tariff: Exports volume will reduce but real challenge is rates of Sri Lanka's competitors  expert (English)

Trump Tariff: Exports volume will reduce but real challenge is rates of Sri Lanka's competitors  expert (English)

Sri Lanka govt not considering retaliatory measures over Trump's tariff - Presidential Advisor (English)

Sri Lanka govt not considering retaliatory measures over Trump's tariff - Presidential Advisor (English)

Sri Lanka's opposition reacts to Trump's announcement on 30% trade tariff (English)

Sri Lanka's opposition reacts to Trump's announcement on 30% trade tariff (English)

Ceylon Chamber urges continued engagement to secure further US tariff reduction (English)

Ceylon Chamber urges continued engagement to secure further US tariff reduction (English)

Trump slashes tariff rate on Sri Lanka to 30% from 44% - But govt, private sector seeks further reduction

Trump slashes tariff rate on Sri Lanka to 30% from 44% - But govt, private sector seeks further reduction

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka gradually moving toward 5% inflation in coming quarters  CBSL Governor (English)

Sri Lanka gradually moving toward 5% inflation in coming quarters  CBSL Governor (English)