2024 O/L Exam Results: 13,392 students obtain 9A passes

The Commissioner General of Examinations, A.K.S. Indika Kumari, announced that a total of 237,026 students have qualified for the G.C.E. Advanced Level based on the results of the 2024 G.C.E. Ordinary Level Examination.

This figure represents 73.45% of the total number of candidates who sat for the examination.

In addition, a total of 13,392 students have achieved outstanding results by obtaining ‘A’ passes in all nine subjects.

This achievement accounts for 4.15% of the total number of candidates, she said.

She made these remarks at a press conference held at the Department of Examinations, Sri Lanka, this morning (July 11) following the official release of the 2024 O/L results.

Meanwhile, 2.34% of students have failed all subjects, she added.

According to the Commissioner General, the Southern Province recorded the highest pass rate with 75.64% of candidates qualifying for the Advanced Level.

The provincial pass percentages are as follows:

• Southern Province – 75.64%

• Western Province – 74.47%

• Eastern Province – 74.26%

• Central Province – 73.91%

• Sabaragamuwa Province – 73.44%

• Uva Province – 73.14%

• North Western Province – 71.47%

• North Central Province – 70.24%

• Northern Province – 69.86%

Subject-wise Performance

Commenting on subject-wise performance, the Commissioner General of Examinations noted that there has been a noticeable improvement in language-based subjects, which she described as a positive development.

The pass rates for key subjects are as follows:

• Sinhala Language and Literature – 87.73%

• Tamil Language and Literature – 87.03%

• English – 73.82%

• Mathematics – 69.07%

• Science – 71.06%

Pass percentages for religion and related subjects are as follows:

• Buddhism – 83.21%

• Saivanery – 82.96%

• Catholicism – 90.22%

• Christianity – 91.49%

• Islam – 85.45%

• History – 82.17%