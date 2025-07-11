2024 O/L Exam Results: 13,392 students obtain 9A passes
July 11, 2025 08:50 am
The Commissioner General of Examinations, A.K.S. Indika Kumari, announced that a total of 237,026 students have qualified for the G.C.E. Advanced Level based on the results of the 2024 G.C.E. Ordinary Level Examination.
This figure represents 73.45% of the total number of candidates who sat for the examination.
In addition, a total of 13,392 students have achieved outstanding results by obtaining ‘A’ passes in all nine subjects.
This achievement accounts for 4.15% of the total number of candidates, she said.
She made these remarks at a press conference held at the Department of Examinations, Sri Lanka, this morning (July 11) following the official release of the 2024 O/L results.
Meanwhile, 2.34% of students have failed all subjects, she added.
According to the Commissioner General, the Southern Province recorded the highest pass rate with 75.64% of candidates qualifying for the Advanced Level.
The provincial pass percentages are as follows:
• Southern Province – 75.64%
• Western Province – 74.47%
• Eastern Province – 74.26%
• Central Province – 73.91%
• Sabaragamuwa Province – 73.44%
• Uva Province – 73.14%
• North Western Province – 71.47%
• North Central Province – 70.24%
• Northern Province – 69.86%
Subject-wise Performance
Commenting on subject-wise performance, the Commissioner General of Examinations noted that there has been a noticeable improvement in language-based subjects, which she described as a positive development.
The pass rates for key subjects are as follows:
• Sinhala Language and Literature – 87.73%
• Tamil Language and Literature – 87.03%
• English – 73.82%
• Mathematics – 69.07%
• Science – 71.06%
Pass percentages for religion and related subjects are as follows:
• Buddhism – 83.21%
• Saivanery – 82.96%
• Catholicism – 90.22%
• Christianity – 91.49%
• Islam – 85.45%
• History – 82.17%