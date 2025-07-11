Substandard drug imports: Indictment proceedings against Keheliya postponed

Substandard drug imports: Indictment proceedings against Keheliya postponed

July 11, 2025   11:32 am

The Colombo Permanent High Court Trial-at-Bar has postponed the serving of indictments on former Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella and other accused in the case concerning the import of substandard Human Immunoglobulin vials.

The decision was made by the three-judge bench today (July 11), following a request by Deputy Solicitor General Lakmini Girihagama, who appeared on behalf of the prosecution, said Ada Derana reporter.

Girihagama informed the court that although the charge sheets have been filed, the accompanying annexures required for the proceedings have not yet been submitted. 

She further explained that the Government Printer has indicated it will take around 21 days to complete and deliver the annexures.

Accordingly, the Deputy Solicitor General requested that the case be taken up after this period, said Ada Derana reporter.

Granting the request, the court ordered the case to be called again on September 16, 2025.

