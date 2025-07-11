Mattala Airport still years away from being flight-ready  Minister

Minister of Transport, Highways, Ports, and Civil Aviation, Bimal Rathnayake, stated that it will take several more years to make the Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport (MRIA) fully operational for commercial flights.

Speaking after an inspection tour of the airport yesterday (10), the Minister emphasized that the government is currently burdened with additional costs to maintain the airport in its underutilized state.

“We are working to develop Mattala Airport to a level where we can accommodate aircraft. However, we do not anticipate achieving significant progress within the next year or two,” Minister Rathnayake said.

He pointed out that despite the financial burden, the existence of MRIA provides the country with a much-needed alternative airport.

“Because we have this airport, we also have a lot of expenses and debt. But Sri Lanka needs an alternative airport, and that is an added advantage for us,” he added.

According to the Minister, the primary focus at present is to attract aircraft and revive operations, though this remains a significant challenge.

“What we are currently discussing is bringing planes. It is a big issue. We need to bring in the right investors—people who are capable of handling this business properly, not those who would worsen the current situation,” he said.

While efforts to commence flight operations continue, alternative uses for the airport are also being considered.

“In the meantime, businesses like aircraft repair and maintenance can be carried out. Since the airport has a lot of space, it has been proposed to use areas outside the runway for solar power projects,” he explained.

Minister Rathnayake also criticized the lack of foresight in the initial development of the airport.

“This is really an airport built without a business plan. There is a mountain of debt—$260 million—which has to be paid off by 2030,” he stated.

He further highlighted concerns over the financial strain it places on national resources. “The income from the Katunayake Airport is being diverted here. It’s a waste of money. This is a deserted airport,” he remarked.