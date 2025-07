The Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) reached a significant milestone today (11) as the All Share Price Index (ASPI) surpassed the 18,500-points mark for the first time in the capital market’s history.

The ASPI surged by 379.77 points (2.09%) to reach 18,541.26 points at the close of trading today.

Meanwhile, the S&P SL20 has gained 143.70 points (2.68%) to close at 5502.34 points.

Today’s turnover was recorded as over Rs 10.22 billion.