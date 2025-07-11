Petition filed against barring women from Station Master posts

The Supreme Court of Sri Lanka today (11) granted leave to proceed with a fundamental rights petition filed by two women challenging the gender-based restriction preventing women from applying for the position of Station Master in Sri Lanka Railways.

The petition was taken up before a three-judge bench comprising Justices A.H.M.D. Nawaz, Priyantha Fernando, and Sampath Wijeratne.

Appearing on behalf of the petitioners, Attorney-at-Law Nuwan Bopage submitted that the Railways Department had issued a gazette notification dated June 13, calling for applications to fill 106 vacant Station Master positions.

However, the notification stipulated that only male applicants were eligible to apply.

The counsel for the petitioners argued that this constituted a violation of the petitioners’ fundamental rights guaranteed under Articles 12(1) and 12(2) of the Constitution, which ensure equality before the law and prohibit discrimination on the basis of gender.

He further contended that the restriction also infringed upon the petitioners’ right to engage in employment of their choice.

Accordingly, the petitioners sought a declaration from the court that their fundamental rights had been violated and requested an order to remove the discriminatory provision in the said gazette notification, which limits eligibility to only male candidates.

After considering the facts presented, the Supreme Court granted leave to proceed with the petition and scheduled the plaint for hearing on August 27.