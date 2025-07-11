Prime Minister briefs MPs on proposed new education reforms

The first awareness programme on the proposed education reforms, scheduled to be implemented from 2026, was held on Friday (July 11) at the Parliament complex under the patronage of Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya.

During the session, Members of Parliament were briefed on key aspects, including the objectives and goals of the new reforms, the guiding principles behind the reforms, the main pillars of the reformed education system, curriculum revisions, implementation procedures, and teacher training.

Clarifications were also provided on how the new education reforms will be implemented and monitored by the Ministry of Education, the National Institute of Education, and the National Education Commission, according to the PM’s Office.

Further, the discussion highlighted that the primary aim of the new education reforms is to lay a strong foundation for creating a citizen capable of facing the challenges of the 21st century and beyond. It also aims to engage new citizens in the process of sustainable national development and peace building.

Following the initial presentation on educational reforms, Members of Parliament shared their views and proposed new suggestions related to the reforms. Special attention was given to the importance and necessity of ensuring this educational transformation also addresses the needs of children with special needs and disabilities, the statement said.

The discussion was attended by the Deputy Minister of Education and Higher Education Dr. Madura Seneviratne, Members of Parliament, Secretary to the Prime Minister Mr. Pradeep Saputhanthri, Secretary to the Ministry of Education, Higher Education, and Vocational Education Mr. Nalaka Kaluwawa, Vice Chairman of the National Education Commission Mr. Tilak Dharmaratne, and other officials from the Ministry of Education, National Institute of Education, and the National Education Commission.