High Posts Committee approves appointment of 04 Ministry Secretaries

The Committee on High Posts, which convened recently in Parliament under the patronage of the Prime Minister, Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, has granted its approval for the appointment of four secretaries to ministries.

Accordingly, the Committee approved the appointments of Prof. K. T. M. Udayanga Hemapala as the new Secretary to the Ministry of Energy, and K. M. G. S. N. Kaluwewa as the new Secretary to the Ministry of Education, Higher Education, and Vocational Education, according to a statement issued by the Department of Communications of Parliament.

Furthermore, the Committee on High Posts approved the appointments of S. M. Piyatissa as the new Secretary to the Ministry of Labour, and K. D. R. Olga as the new Secretary to the Ministry of Women and Child Affairs, the statement added.