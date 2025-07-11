High Posts Committee approves appointment of 04 Ministry Secretaries

High Posts Committee approves appointment of 04 Ministry Secretaries

July 11, 2025   09:12 pm

The Committee on High Posts, which convened recently in Parliament under the patronage of the Prime Minister, Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, has granted its approval for the appointment of four secretaries to ministries.

Accordingly, the Committee approved the appointments of Prof. K. T. M. Udayanga Hemapala as the new Secretary to the Ministry of Energy, and K. M. G. S. N. Kaluwewa as the new Secretary to the Ministry of Education, Higher Education, and Vocational Education, according to a statement issued by the Department of Communications of Parliament.

Furthermore, the Committee on High Posts approved the appointments of S. M. Piyatissa as the new Secretary to the Ministry of Labour, and K. D. R. Olga as the new Secretary to the Ministry of Women and Child Affairs, the statement added.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

President announces plans to recruit 30,000 public servants after five-year gap (English)

President announces plans to recruit 30,000 public servants after five-year gap (English)

President announces plans to recruit 30,000 public servants after five-year gap (English)

Mattala Airport still years away from being flight-ready  Minister (English)

Mattala Airport still years away from being flight-ready  Minister (English)

UK trade reforms set to boost Sri Lankan apparel exports and jobs (English)

UK trade reforms set to boost Sri Lankan apparel exports and jobs (English)

Substandard drug imports: Indictment proceedings against Keheliya postponed (English)

Substandard drug imports: Indictment proceedings against Keheliya postponed (English)

Chinese Ambassador donates school equipment to students of Yatihena Junior School

Chinese Ambassador donates school equipment to students of Yatihena Junior School

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.07.11

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.07.11

Trump Tariff: Exports volume will reduce but real challenge is rates of Sri Lanka's competitors  expert (English)

Trump Tariff: Exports volume will reduce but real challenge is rates of Sri Lanka's competitors  expert (English)