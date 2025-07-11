President stresses effective use of Rs. 1,400 bln capital allocation in 2025 budget

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake emphasized that this year’s budget has allocated the highest capital expenditure by a government in recent history for development activities, amounting to nearly Rs. 1,400 billion.

The President stated that it is the responsibility of both the political leadership and state officials to ensure that these funds are utilized effectively to meet the economic growth targets before the end of this year.

President Dissanayake further stated that the general public, who are not involved, have fallen victim to the choices made by the political authority and state officials, stressing that this situation must not persist.

The President made these remarks today (11) while attending the Matara District Special Coordination Committee meeting held at the auditorium of the Matara District Secretariat, according to the President’s Media Division (PMD).

Highlighting that the government expects an economic growth rate of 5% this year, the President stated that increased state investments will contribute significantly to this growth. He added that the country now has the opportunity to restart its development efforts.

The President advised that if the allocated capital expenditure is not used appropriately, the entire development cycle could collapse. He emphasised that everyone must commit to spending the funds effectively.

The President also recalled that the country had a history of not receiving the allocated funds for capital expenditure in a timely manner, the PMD said.

During the meeting, the allocations made for development projects in the Matara District under the 2025 Budget at the level of ministries, departments and institutions, along with the progress of the projects that have already been initiated, were reviewed.

Discussions were also held regarding issues in the fields of agriculture, fisheries, health, education, rural road development, land and irrigation, along with potential solutions, the statement noted.

The President paid special attention to the issue of Nilwala River Salinity Barrier, highlighting the necessity to address the longstanding problems faced by the local community. He directed that a Committee comprising specialists in the relevant fields be established within a month to evaluate previous findings of the investigation reports conducted on this matter and to prepare a report.

The President also highlighted the need for a comprehensive master plan to fully manage the flood situation in the Matara District. He suggested that the Asian Development Bank or the World Bank carry out a renewed study on the matter. In the meantime, he stressed the importance of implementing short-term solutions to address the day-to-day challenges people face until long-term solutions become operational.

Attention was also drawn to the waste management problems in the district and the measures being taken to address them.

The President noted the importance of using currently unused large government buildings in the district for productive development activities. Referring to the Matara Cultural Centre, he mentioned that despite the significant funds spent on its construction, it has not yet been utilised for any effective purpose. He instructed officials to submit urgent proposals to make a final decision regarding the deteriorating structure.

The proposed Polhena Cricket Training School was also a topic of discussion, and the President directed that a proposal be submitted concerning this matter. He guaranteed that measures would be taken to secure Cabinet approval for the project, it added.

The meeting was attended by Co-Chairs of the Matara District Coordination Committee, Minister of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development Sunil Handunnetti, Southern Province Governor, Bandula Harischandra and Minister of Women and Child Affairs, Saroja Paulraj. Also present were public representatives of the Matara district including Members of Parliament Lal Premanath, Ajantha Gammaddage, Chathura Galappaththi, Arkam Ilyas, L. M. Abeywickrama, as well as government officials including Matara District Secretary, Chandana Tilakaratne.

--PMD--