Tense situation following fatality during police chase in Vavuniya

A tense situation has arisen in Kuman Kulam, Vavuniya, following the death of a motorcyclist who was allegedly attempting to evade police officers last night (July 11).

According to reports, two traffic police officers had attempted to stop a motorcycle that was speeding near a liquor shop in the area.

The motorcyclist, however, failed to comply and fled the area, said Ada Derana reporter.

During the pursuit, the motorcycle overturned, resulting in the death of the rider.

The deceased has been identified as Ramasamy Anthony Pillai, a 58-year-old resident of Kuman Kulam.

Following the incident, local residents have expressed anger and unrest, accusing the police of being responsible for the death.

They allege that the incident was not an accident, but rather a case of police misconduct amounting to murder, and have demanded the immediate arrest of the officers involved.