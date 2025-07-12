Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir to visit Sri Lanka

Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir plans to visit Sri Lanka and Indonesia later this month, according to media reports.

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir is likely to visit Colombo on July 21.

Reports added that Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir will also visit Indonesia after the Sri Lanka visit.

During the two visits, matters of bilateral interest would be discussed, according to the media reports.

Talking to The News, Indonesia’s Charge d’affaires in Pakistan Rahmat Hindiarta Kusuma talked about lack of frequent high echelon contacts between Pakistan and his country. The visit would, therefore, boost bilateral ties.

Source: The News International

--Agencies