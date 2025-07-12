Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir to visit Sri Lanka

Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir to visit Sri Lanka

July 12, 2025   09:26 am

Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir plans to visit Sri Lanka and Indonesia later this month, according to media reports.

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir is likely to visit Colombo on July 21. 

Reports added that Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir will also visit Indonesia after the Sri Lanka visit. 

During the two visits, matters of bilateral interest would be discussed, according to the media reports.

Talking to The News, Indonesia’s Charge d’affaires in Pakistan Rahmat Hindiarta Kusuma talked about lack of frequent high echelon contacts between Pakistan and his country. The visit would, therefore, boost bilateral ties.

Source: The News International
--Agencies 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

President announces plans to recruit 30,000 public servants after five-year gap (English)

President announces plans to recruit 30,000 public servants after five-year gap (English)

President announces plans to recruit 30,000 public servants after five-year gap (English)

Mattala Airport still years away from being flight-ready  Minister (English)

Mattala Airport still years away from being flight-ready  Minister (English)

UK trade reforms set to boost Sri Lankan apparel exports and jobs (English)

UK trade reforms set to boost Sri Lankan apparel exports and jobs (English)

Substandard drug imports: Indictment proceedings against Keheliya postponed (English)

Substandard drug imports: Indictment proceedings against Keheliya postponed (English)

Chinese Ambassador donates school equipment to students of Yatihena Junior School

Chinese Ambassador donates school equipment to students of Yatihena Junior School

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.07.11

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.07.11

Trump Tariff: Exports volume will reduce but real challenge is rates of Sri Lanka's competitors  expert (English)

Trump Tariff: Exports volume will reduce but real challenge is rates of Sri Lanka's competitors  expert (English)