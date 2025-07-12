Jagath Manuwarna elected Chair of Parliamentary Caucus on Arts & Culture

Member of Parliament Jagath Manuwarna has been elected as the Chair of the Parliamentary Caucus on Arts and Cultural Affairs at its inaugural meeting held yesterday (July 11) in Parliament.

According to a statement issued by the Department of Communications of Parliament, his nomination for the position was proposed by MP Ruwan Mapalagama and seconded by MP Sugath Wasantha de Silva.

In addition, Members of Parliament Ruwan Mapalagama, Thushari Jayasingha (Attorney-at-Law), Susantha Dodawatta (Attorney-at-Law), Sugath Wasantha de Silva, and Nilanthi Kottahachchi (Attorney-at-Law) were elected as Deputy Co-Chairs of the Caucus.

The statement further noted that the Caucus is scheduled to reconvene on July 22 to discuss its future activities.