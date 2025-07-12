Kosgoda shooting victim was not intended target of gunmen  Police

July 12, 2025   12:30 pm

Authorities have uncovered further details regarding the shooting incident that occurred last afternoon (11) in the Hataramanhandiya area of Kosgoda, Balapitiya.

According to reports, the victim was traveling in a three-wheeler from Ahungalla towards Kosgoda when two unidentified individuals on a motorcycle opened fire using a pistol-type firearm.

The injured party has been identified as Kaladura Nimuthu Abhishan Abhaya de Tabrew, also known as ‘Ran Mahaththaya’, a resident of Kosgoda. He has been admitted to the Balapitiya Base Hospital for medical treatment.

Preliminary police investigations indicate that the shooting was orchestrated by an individual known as ‘Shaan Malli’, who is currently believed to be residing overseas.

It has also been revealed that the intended target of the shooting was the owner of the three-wheeler, known as ‘Bale’. However, at the time of the incident, the vehicle was being operated by the victim Nimuthu Abhishan, who is reportedly Bale’s nephew.

Notably, a similar shooting incident targeting ‘Bale’ had taken place around two years ago in Ahungalla. During that incident, ‘Bale’ sustained injuries while traveling in a three-wheeler and was hospitalized as a result, police said.

