21 illegally imported motorcycles, 4 cannabis plants seized at Hambantota Bird Park

21 illegally imported motorcycles, 4 cannabis plants seized at Hambantota Bird Park

July 12, 2025   06:24 pm

Police officers attached to the Central Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) have taken into custody 21 motorcycles that were illegally imported into the country, found inside a storage facility at the Birds Park Hambantota.

The raid was carried out by a team of officers, including the Director of the CCIB, Superintendent of Police (SP) Kamal Ariyawansa, based on special information received by the Acting IGP.

Police officers have recovered 21 motorcycles, including high-capacity bikes, manufactured in foreign countries that are prohibited from being imported into the country and were hidden in the bird feed warehouse at the Bird Park and Research Centre located in Nagarawewa, Hambantota.

Police said that each of these motorcycles is estimated to be valued at over Rs. 15 million.

Meanwhile, police have also arrested the manager and storekeeper of this bird park, along with 04 cannabis plants that were found illegally grown within the bird sanctuary premises.

The suspects arrested are residents of Matara and Middeniya areas, aged 40 and 50, police said.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.07.12

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.07.12

President announces plans to recruit 30,000 public servants after five-year gap (English)

President announces plans to recruit 30,000 public servants after five-year gap (English)

Mattala Airport still years away from being flight-ready  Minister (English)

Mattala Airport still years away from being flight-ready  Minister (English)

UK trade reforms set to boost Sri Lankan apparel exports and jobs (English)

UK trade reforms set to boost Sri Lankan apparel exports and jobs (English)

Substandard drug imports: Indictment proceedings against Keheliya postponed (English)

Substandard drug imports: Indictment proceedings against Keheliya postponed (English)

Chinese Ambassador donates school equipment to students of Yatihena Junior School

Chinese Ambassador donates school equipment to students of Yatihena Junior School

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm