All passengers, crew rescued after tourist boat capsizes off Delft

July 12, 2025   09:00 pm

A small boat carrying a group of local tourists and crew members capsized in the sea area off the coast of Delft in Jaffna.

According to reports, there were 14 individuals on board at the time of the incident, including 12 passengers and two crew members.

However, no casualties or injuries were reported, said Ada Derana reporter. 

All individuals on board were rescued safely through the prompt response of the Sri Lanka Navy and personnel from a nearby vessel.

