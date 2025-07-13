Showers expected in several places today

July 13, 2025   05:46 am

Showers will occur at times in the Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in the Nuwara-Eliya, Kandy, Galle and Matara districts today (13), the Department of Meteorology said.

Several spells of showers may occur in the North-western province as well.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the Uva and Eastern provinces during the afternoon or night, the Met. Department added.

Meanwhile, strong winds of about 40-50kmph can be expected at times over the Western slopes of the central hills and in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, North-western and North-central provinces.

The general public has also been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

