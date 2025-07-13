Sri Lanka has received USD 635.7 million in workers’ remittances in June 2025, according to the latest figures released by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).

This is an increase of 22% compared to the same period last year.

According to the CBSL, the cumulative figure for the period from January to June 2025 is USD 3.7 billion, which is an increase of 18.9% increase compared to the same period last year.

Total remittances for 2024 was USD 6.57 billion.

Remittances continue to be a key source of foreign income for Sri Lanka.

A total of 312,836 Sri Lankans left the country for overseas employment during the year, according to official data.