Sri Sobitha Nahimigama Housing Project vested with public

The official handover of the Sri Sobitha Nahimigama housing project to its beneficiaries has taken place at the Oyamadua, Elpathagama in the Anuradhapura District, with the participation of Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, the Office of the Prime Minister stated.

During the event, a total of 115 houses under the project have been handed over to the public and the housing project was implemented with the support of the Commemoration Foundation of the Most Venerable Maduluwawe Sobitha Thero, the government, and the Government of India.

During the ceremony, the Prime Minister unveiled the commemorative plaque and symbolically handed over the keys to three selected housing recipients.

The Prime Minister also planted a sapling within the temple grounds.