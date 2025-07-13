Red warning issued for strong winds and rough seas

Red warning issued for strong winds and rough seas

July 13, 2025   09:48 am

A ‘Red’ warning has been issued by the Department of Meteorology for strong winds and rough seas for areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Matara and Hambantota.

The Met. Department noted that sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Matara and Hambantota will be rough or very rough with strong gusty winds up to 55-65kmph while seas extending from Galle to Puttalam via Colombo will be fairly rough with gusty winds up to 50-55kmph.

According to the Department, there is a possibility of swell waves increasing to about 2.5 – 3.0m and strong winds, gusting up to 60-70kmph in sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota.

Therefore, nearshore sea areas extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota could experience surges due to sea waves, the Met. Department added.

Naval and fishing communities have also been advised not to venture into sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Matara and Hambantota in the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, naval and fishing communities engaged in fishing and naval activities in the sea areas extending from Galle to Puttalam via Colombo sea areas have been requested to remain vigilant by the Department of Meteorology.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

President stresses effective use of Rs. 1,400 bln capital allocation in 2025 budget (English)

President stresses effective use of Rs. 1,400 bln capital allocation in 2025 budget (English)

President stresses effective use of Rs. 1,400 bln capital allocation in 2025 budget (English)

President says US tariff cut achieved through talks, further reductions sought (English)

President says US tariff cut achieved through talks, further reductions sought (English)

Engine fuel supply was cut just before Air India jet crash, preliminary report says (English)

Engine fuel supply was cut just before Air India jet crash, preliminary report says (English)

Colombo HC sentences three persons to 20 years RI over Rs. 3.9 bln VAT fraud (English)

Colombo HC sentences three persons to 20 years RI over Rs. 3.9 bln VAT fraud (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.07.12

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.07.12

President announces plans to recruit 30,000 public servants after five-year gap (English)

President announces plans to recruit 30,000 public servants after five-year gap (English)

Mattala Airport still years away from being flight-ready  Minister (English)

Mattala Airport still years away from being flight-ready  Minister (English)