Red warning issued for strong winds and rough seas

A ‘Red’ warning has been issued by the Department of Meteorology for strong winds and rough seas for areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Matara and Hambantota.

The Met. Department noted that sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Matara and Hambantota will be rough or very rough with strong gusty winds up to 55-65kmph while seas extending from Galle to Puttalam via Colombo will be fairly rough with gusty winds up to 50-55kmph.

According to the Department, there is a possibility of swell waves increasing to about 2.5 – 3.0m and strong winds, gusting up to 60-70kmph in sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota.

Therefore, nearshore sea areas extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota could experience surges due to sea waves, the Met. Department added.

Naval and fishing communities have also been advised not to venture into sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Matara and Hambantota in the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, naval and fishing communities engaged in fishing and naval activities in the sea areas extending from Galle to Puttalam via Colombo sea areas have been requested to remain vigilant by the Department of Meteorology.