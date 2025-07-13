Parents support key to make education reforms a success: PM Harini

July 13, 2025   10:35 am

The support of not only teachers, but also the administrative sector and parents, is vital for the successful implementation of proposed education reforms, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya has stated.

The Prime Minister noted, "The current education system must change, and school infrastructure must also be improved. We have identified issues such as vacancies in teaching, principal, and educational administrative positions, and these must be addressed.”

She also stated that education reforms should not be seen in isolation, but rather as a holistic process.

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya made these remarks while participating in the first event of a series of awareness programmes on the new education reforms, held at the North Central Provincial Council.

The first event of the awareness series commenced to educate administrative authorities at provincial, regional and divisional levels regarding education reforms to be implemented from 2026 at the North Central Provincial Council.

