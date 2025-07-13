Kerala cannabis valued over Rs. 15 mn seized in Jaffna

A stock of 38kg and 700g of Kerala cannabis has been seized by the Sri Lanka Navy during a search operation conducted off the Eluvaitivu Island in Jaffna.

The gross street value of the stock of Kerala cannabis is estimated to be over Rs. 15 million, the Navy said in a statement.

It is suspected that smugglers abandoned the consignment, due to heightened naval surveillance in the area.

The seized stock of Kerala cannabis has been handed over to the Kayts Police for further action.