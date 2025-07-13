Another suspect linked to murder of Army Upul arrested

An individual who allegedly assisted in the shooting and killing of ‘Army Upul’ in Batuwatta, Ragama has been arrested by the Kelaniya Division Crime Investigation Unit.

According to police, during investigations related to the murder that occurred on 3 July, the suspect was arrested with 50 grams of heroin.

The 30-year-old suspect is a resident of Batuwatta.

On 3 July, an individual was shot and killed in front of a residence in Batuwatta, Ragama.

The victim, identified as ‘Army Upul’, reportedly an accomplice of ‘Ganemulle Sanjeewa’, was shot dead by two unidentified gunmen who arrived in a three-wheeler, police said.

Two other suspects connected to the incident were arrested by the Kelaniya Division Crime Investigation Unit on 8 July while in possession of 9 kilograms of heroin, 67 kilograms of Kerala ganja, two firearms, and ammunition.