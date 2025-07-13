Mother of Ishara Sewwandi dies in prison

Mother of Ishara Sewwandi dies in prison

July 13, 2025   01:10 pm

The mother of ‘Ishara Sewwandi’, the fugitive female suspect wanted in connection with the murder of underworld figure Sanjeewa Kumara Samararatne, alias ‘Ganemulla Sanjeewa,’ has reportedly died while in custody at the Welikada Prison.

She is said to have passed away on July 11 due to a heart attack.

Both the mother and brother of Ishara Sewwandi were arrested by police on charges of aiding and abetting the murder of ‘Ganemulla Sanjeewa.’ On February 26, the Colombo Magistrate’s Court ordered them to be remanded in custody.

Meanwhile, reports emerged that underworld figure ‘Kehelbaddara Padme,’ his mistress, and ‘Commando Salinda’ were arrested by Malaysian security forces on July 9 while attempting to flee from Malaysia to Thailand by boat.

The local police later confirmed the arrests and dispatched a team of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officers to Malaysia, as well as another team to Thailand, to facilitate their extradition.

However, police sources have since reported that the three individuals, including Kehelbaddara Padme, managed to escape from Malaysian police custody.

Accordingly, CID officers who were sent to bring the group back are expected to return to the country tomorrow (July 14).

