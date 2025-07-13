The son of actress Piumi Hansamali has been arrested by the Welikada Police in connection with an assault on an individual in Kalapaluwawa, Rajagiriya.

He was taken into custody over an alleged assault carried out along with a group following a motor accident.

The assaulted individual has been hospitalized.

The son of actress Piumi Hansamali is scheduled to be produced before court.

Further investigations are conducted by the Welikada Police.