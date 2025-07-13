The son of actress Piumi Hansamali has been granted bail after being produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court (No. 07) today (13).

Accordingly, he was ordered to be released on a surety bail of Rs. 500,000.

Hansamali’s son was arrested earlier today by the Welikada Police in connection with the assault on an individual in Kalapaluwawa, Rajagiriya.

He was taken into custody over the alleged assault, which was reportedly carried out along with a group, following a motor accident.

The assaulted individual has been hospitalized.

Further investigations are being conducted by the Welikada Police.