Two killed in bus-motorcycle collision

Two people have died in a road accident involving a private bus and a motorcycle that occurred today (July 13) on the Mirigama–Pasyala main road in the Mallahawa area.

The accident occurred when a private bus traveling towards Pasyala collided with a motorcycle arriving from the opposite direction.

Both the motorcycle rider and the pillion rider sustained critical injuries in the crash and succumbed to their injuries upon admission to Wathupitiwala Hospital.

The deceased were residents of the Amithirigala and Dehiowita areas, aged 25 and 35.

The bus driver has been arrested in connection with the accident, while Pallewela Police are conducting further investigations.