Two suspects remanded over illegal motorcycles and cannabis plants seized at Hambantota Bird Park

July 13, 2025   05:47 pm

The two suspects who were arrested yesterday (13) for storing illegally imported high-capacity motorcycles valued at Rs. 250 million at the Bird Park warehouse in Hambantota, have been remanded until July 25 by the Hambantota Magistrate’s Court.

An overseas travel ban has also been imposed on the owner of the warehouse.

On July 12, police officers attached to the Central Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) took custody of 21 illegally imported motorcycles found inside a storage facility at Bird Park, Hambantota.

The raid was carried out by a team of officers, including the Director of the CCIB, Superintendent of Police (SP) Kamal Ariyawansa, based on special information received by the Acting IGP.

Police officers recovered 21 motorcycles, including high-capacity bikes, manufactured in foreign countries that are prohibited from being imported into the country and were hidden in the bird feed warehouse at the Bird Park and Research Centre located in Nagarawewa, Hambantota.

Police said that each of these motorcycles is estimated to be valued at over Rs. 15 million.

Meanwhile, police also arrested the manager and storekeeper of this bird park, along with 04 cannabis plants that were found illegally grown within the bird sanctuary premises.

The suspects arrested are residents of Matara and Middeniya areas, aged 40 and 50, police said.

