Exam-based education system is flawed and needs change: PM Harini

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya stated that the current perspective on education is extremely narrow, and that the practice of evaluating education solely based on exam results is a flawed approach that needs to change.

She made these remarks while attending the “Pankaja Student Summit 2025” of the Polonnaruwa District, held today (July 13) at Royal Central College, Polonnaruwa, aiming for the development of virtues among children by fostering the fundamental aspects of higher education, the Prime Minister’s Media Division said.

The Prime Minister, in her speech during the event noted that President Anura Kumara Dissanayake consistently emphasizes the importance of building a compassionate society by nurturing children with strong values.

She added that it is not enough to raise individuals who focus solely on their own needs; what truly matters is developing students who work for the betterment of society.

Dr. Amarasuriya also expressed her happiness in the creativity and skills of the students, believing they represent the capable leadership of the future. She emphasized that the government is committed to nurturing both creativity and humanity in children.

Prime Minister Dr. Amarasuriya attended the event as Minister of Education, in response to an invitation from Praveen Maneesha Watthegama, the student Prime Minister representing Royal Central College in the National Student Parliament.

Addressing the event, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya stated:

“We are committed to transforming the exam-centered education system to one that allows talented children to move forward through their abilities and skills.

Our President constantly emphasizes the need to build a compassionate society by nurturing sensitive children with good values. It is not enough to raise individuals who only fulfill their own duties and needs, what matters is producing students who work for the betterment of society in mind.

Today, seeing the creativity and skills of these students, I truly feel happy. I am confident that there is a highly capable group of young people ready to take on the future leadership of our country. Our goal is to nurture not only creativity but also children who are enriched with humanity. Seeing your talents has given me further encouragement. You are the ones who give us the strength to keep working. Let us all join together and commit ourselves to building a compassionate and value-driven society.”