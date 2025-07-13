Plane crashes at London Southend Airport

Plane crashes at London Southend Airport

July 13, 2025   10:08 pm

An aircraft has crashed at London Southend Airport, police have confirmed.

Essex Police said it was alerted to a 12-metre plane on fire at the site in Southend-on-Sea shortly before 16:00 BST on Sunday.

Emergency services are at the scene and officers have evacuated the Rochford Hundred Golf Club and Westcliff Rugby Club due to its proximity to the incident.

The Labour MP for Southend West and Leigh, David Burton-Sampson, said on X: “My thoughts are with everyone involved.”

A spokesperson for Essex Police said: “We are working with all emergency services at the scene now and that work will be ongoing for several hours.

“We would please ask the public to avoid this area where possible while this work continues.”

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to the incident at 15:58.

The service has asked people to avoid the area if possible.

A spokesperson said: “Crews from Southend (two), Rayleigh Weir and Basildon (two), along with off-road vehicles from Billericay and Chelmsford attended.

“We are continuing to work at the scene with our emergency services and aviation partners."

Source: BBC
--Agencies 

