Accomplice of organized criminal arrested with Ice haul and revolver

July 14, 2025   08:11 am

A 31-year-old female suspect has been arrested at Ibbagawatta junction in the Modara area while in possession of 20 grams of ‘Ice’ (crystal methamphetamine).

Based on a tip-off received, the suspect was arrested during a raid carried out by a team of officers from the Colombo North Divisional Crime Detective Bureau. The suspect is a resident of Colombo 12.

Following her interrogation, officers searched a residence in the Newnham Square area of Colombo 13, believed to be linked to a suspect involved in drug trafficking. During the search, a second suspect was arrested with 745 grams of ‘Ice’, a foreign-manufactured revolver, and five rounds of ammunition.

The second suspect, a 39-year-old resident of Colombo 13, is believed to be a close associate of a notorious drug trafficker and organized criminal.

Both suspects have been handed over to the Modara Police Station and Modara Police are conducting further investigations into the incident. 

