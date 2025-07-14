Four injured after buses collide in Nawinna

Four injured after buses collide in Nawinna

July 14, 2025   08:33 am

At least four persons have been injured and hospitalised following an accident involving two private buses that occurred in the Nawinna area of Maharagama at around 6.00 a.m. this morning (14).

According to the Maharagama Police, the accident occurred when a bus was pulling onto the main road from the Navinna bus stand and collided with another bus traveling on the main road from Maharagama towards Colombo.

One of the buses has been taken into police custody, and further investigations are being conducted by the Maharagama Police.

The injured passengers are currently receiving treatment at Kalubowila Hospital.

