Every student will have access to jobs or higher education under new reforms  PM

Minister of Education, Higher Education, and Vocational Education, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, emphasized that the selection of underprivileged schools for development should be made with the approval of the District Development Committee and not based on favoritism.

She further stated that the new education reforms would ensure that all children have the opportunity to either pursue employment or continue higher education after leaving school.

The Prime Minister made these remarks while addressing the awareness program held on July 13 at the Eastern Provincial Council premises, aimed at informing officials representing the Eastern Province about the proposed education reforms, according to the Prime Minister’s Media Division.

Addressing the discussion, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya stated:

“This is a historic opportunity for all of us. Through these education reforms, we can provide high-quality education that aligns with global standards. Every child will receive an NVQ certificate that enables them to enter the workforce by the completion of school education.

Currently, the school system does not adequately prepare students for employment. As a result, universities are compelled to develop their soft skills. That skill development should start at the school level.

Starting from Grade 9, children will be given the opportunity to gain hands-on experience to decide on the profession they wish to pursue in the future. Whether they complete 11 or 13 years of education, students will have the choice to either take up a job or pursue a degree. If they wish, they can even work and study for a degree simultaneously.

The education reforms will not be limited to curriculum changes alone but will also focus on improving school infrastructure, teacher training, and fostering public discourse around the reform process.

The funds allocated this year for infrastructure development should be used appropriately. When selecting schools for development in underprivileged areas, do not base decisions on village affiliation or personal favoritism. Selection must be made through proper procedures with the approval of the District Development Committee. Children in difficult areas cannot receive quality education by restricting them to the outcast.”

The Prime Minister also called on the Ministry of Education, the Provincial Council, Provincial Departments of Education, Zonal Offices, and Divisional Education Offices to work in collaboration during the reform process, the statement added.

This event was attended by Eastern Province Governor Jayanta Lal Ratnasiri, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Employment Arun Hemachandra, Members of Parliament Roshan Akmeemana and S. Kugananthan, Secretary to the Ministry of Education, Higher Education and Vocational Education Nalaka Kaluwawa, officials representing the Ministry of Education, Department of Examinations, National Institute of Education, and Provincial Departments of Education, as well as Zonal Education Directors.