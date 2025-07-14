Applications called for re-scrutiny of 2024 O/L results

The Ministry of Education has announced that applications for the re-scrutiny of the results of the 2024 G.C.E. Ordinary Level Examination will be accepted from today (July 14) until July 28.

According to Commissioner General of Examinations A.K.S. Indika Kumari, a total of 237,026 students have qualified for the G.C.E. Advanced Level based on the 2024 examination results.

Out of the total number of candidates who sat for the examination, 73.45% have met the qualifications to proceed to the Advanced Level, she added.