No new recruitments at CPC  Managing Director

The Managing Director of the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) and Ceylon Petroleum Storage Terminals Limited (CPSTL), Dr. Mayura Netthikumarage, has announced that there will be no new recruitments at the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC).

He stated that the adoption of modern technology has enabled the corporation to reduce its human resource requirements.

Speaking further, Dr. Netthikumarage assured that current employees need not fear for their job security.

He stated that in 2012, the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation had about 3,290 employees, but with plans now in place to implement modern technology in many areas, the corporation would no longer require as many personnel as before.

“According to our revised manpower structure, the workforce has been reduced to 2,031. A significant number of current employees are due to retire this year and next year. Once they retire, they will not be replaced, as all new recruitments have been halted. Additionally, we have discontinued many inefficient services, which has further reduced the need for personnel,” he explained.