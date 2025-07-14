Petition seeking injunction on Seethawaka PS chairman election dismissed

The Court of Appeal has dismissed a petition seeking an injunction to prevent Western Province Local Government Commissioner Sarangika Jayasundara from conducting a secret ballot to elect the Chairman and Vice Chairman of the Seethawaka Pradeshiya Sabha.

The petition was filed by opposition members of the said Pradeshiya Sabha, said Ada Derana reporter.

The decision was delivered by a panel of judges comprising the Chairman of the Court of Appeal, Justice Rohantha Abeysuriya, and Justice Priyantha Fernando.

Meanwhile, petitions filed on behalf of the Mawathagama and Seethawaka Urban Councils regarding the same matter were also rejected.