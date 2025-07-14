Rajitha Senaratne files anticipatory bail application

Former Minister Rajitha Senaratne has filed an anticipatory bail application before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court, seeking release on bail in the event of his arrest by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).

Upon considering the application, Colombo Chief Magistrate Thanuja Lakmali Jayatunga issued notice to the Bribery Commission, directing it to present its submissions before the court on July 18.