68 shootings reported across Sri Lanka so far in 2025

A total of 68 shooting incidents have been reported across the island in the past seven months of this year, Sri Lanka Police said.

At a special press conference held today (14) at the auditorium of the Police Media Division, Police Spokesperson Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) F.U. Wootler stated that these shootings occurred between January 1 and July 13, 2025.

He noted that 50 of the incidents were linked to organized crime, while the remaining 18 were due to personal disputes.

Of the 68 shootings, 37 people have died, with 34 of the victims identified as organized criminals. A further 39 individuals were injured, including 30 associated with underworld activities.

Furthermore, according to the Police Media Spokesperson, special operations carried out in connection with these incidents led to the seizure of 23 T-56 rifles, 46 pistols, and over 1,100 locally and foreign-manufactured firearms.

So far, police have arrested 24 gunmen, 15 getaway drivers, and 150 others who aided and abetted the shootings, the spokesperson added.