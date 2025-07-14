Over 900kg of heroin seized in island wide anti-narcotics operations: Police

A total of 922 kilograms of heroin have been seized during joint operations conducted by Sri Lanka Police and Tri-forces across the island over the past seven months of this year.

This was disclosed at a special press briefing held by the Police Media Spokesperson, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) F. U. Wootler, at the Police Media Division auditorium today (July 14).

According to ASP Wootler, the raids were carried out between January 1, 2025, and July 11, 2025.

During this period, authorities also seized 1,386 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine (‘Ice’), 10,895 kilograms of cannabis, 22 kilograms of cocaine, and 329 kilograms of ‘hash’.

He also stated that nearly 106,000 individuals were apprehended in connection with these operations.

Meanwhile, the Police Media Spokesman further noted that 35,442 cases were filed as part of special crime operations conducted from April 13, 2025, to July 12, 2025.

During this three-month period alone, police seized 302 kilograms of heroin, 104 kilograms of Ice, and 2,641 kilograms of cannabis, he added.