Thailand mulls zero duty for more US goods to win tariff deal

Thailand is weighing allowing zero-duty market access for more US goods to help persuade the Trump administration to lower a threatened 36% tariff on its exports.

Thailand, which has previously cut tariffs on imports of longan and tilapia fish from other countries, could lower the levy for the United States on those goods to zero, Finance Minister Pichai Chunahavajira said.

The Thai government may also amend existing regulations to allow left-hand drive vehicles from the US and eliminate taxes on goods already included in free-trade agreements with other countries, he said.

The US is pushing for “ambitious proposals,” the minister told The Art of The (Re)Deal trade seminar organised by Krungthep Turakij on Monday, without elaborating.

The two sides remain engaged in ongoing dialogue to reach a deal, he said.

Thai officials are optimistic about finalising an agreement before the Aug 1 deadline set by US President Donald Trump.

Thailand has pledged to eliminate import duties on 90% of US goods and to remove various non-tariff barriers.

The government has also offered to increase purchases of US agricultural and energy products in a bid to reduce its trade surplus, which stood at $46 billion last year.

The US was Thailand’s largest export destination in 2024, accounting for approximately 18% of total shipments. Thai exports have increased by about 15% in the first five months of this year, driven by accelerated orders ahead of the anticipated tariff implementation.

Some of the US demands in trade talks go beyond tariff and non-tariff reductions and cover geopolitical issues, Pichai told the seminar.

Conceding to such demands may spark domestic unrest, he said, adding that any agreement with the US must be mutually beneficial and sustainable for Thailand in the long term.

US demands regarding local content requirements are unlikely to have a major impact as Thailand’s exports are mostly from older industries with high domestic inputs, Pichai said.

The US has threatened higher tariffs on countries suspected of rerouting Chinese goods to avoid the trade war.

Trump recently announced a deal with Vietnam that includes a 20% tariff on exports and a 40% rate on products considered to be transshipped.

Thailand is among several countries that have received tariff warning letters from the Trump administration and is now racing to finalise a deal to avoid steep levies.

Failure to secure reduced tariffs from its largest export market could lead to a sharp decline in shipments and shave up to one percentage point off the nation’s projected economic growth.

