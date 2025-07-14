181 Indian fishermen, 24 boats taken into custody for poaching in 2025

181 Indian fishermen, 24 boats taken into custody for poaching in 2025

July 14, 2025   12:38 pm

A total of 181 Indian fishermen have been arrested by the Sri Lanka Navy (SLN) in 2025 for poaching in Sri Lankan waters.

24 Indian fishing vessels have also been detained so far this year, according to a statement by the Navy.

Meanwhile, during a special search operation conducted yesterday (13), the Navy has seized a fishing vessel and apprehended seven Indian fishermen while they were poaching in Sri Lankan waters, off the Delft Island in Jaffna.

The seized vessel and the fishermen were brought to the Kankesanthurai Harbour and handed over to the Fisheries Inspector of Mailadi, Jaffna for legal proceedings, the Navy added.

The Navy said it continues to conduct regular patrols and operations in Sri Lankan waters to curb illegal fishing practices by foreign nationals, taking into account the harmful impacts of such practices on the livelihood of local fishermen.

