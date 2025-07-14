Info on 26 Sri Lankans arrested in Malaysia for various offences received by Police

Sri Lankan authorities have been officially informed about 26 Sri Lankans who have been arrested in Malaysia for various offences, according to Police Spokesperson Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) F.U. Wootler.

Police Spokesperson ASP Wootler noted that two Police teams have accordingly been dispatched to Malaysia to investigate the 26 Sri Lankan suspects arrested in Malaysia.

Meanwhile, ASP Wootler stated that there is no diplomatic or security information confirming that the notorious Sri Lankan underworld figures known as “Kehelbaddara Padme” and “Commando Salinda” are in custody in Malaysia.

Speaking at a special press conference held today (14) at the auditorium of the Police Media Division, ASP Wootler revealed that investigations have now been launched regarding the individuals in custody.

The Spokesman noted that on July 11, the National Central Bureau (NCB) of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) received information that two suspects had been arrested in Malaysia, and that local authorities were seeking the assistance of the Sri Lankan Police to identify them.