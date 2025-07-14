NPP now following Ranils path after reversing its stance on taxes - Dilith

July 14, 2025   01:46 pm

The present government-led by the National People’s Power (NPP) has changed its stance on taxes and is now following the path taken by former President Ranil Wickremesinghe, leader of the Sarvajana Balaya Alliance Parliamentarian Dilith Jayaweera stated.

Speaking during a media briefing in Colombo today (14), MP Jayaweera said the public is dismayed by the actions of the present government which is continuously imposing taxes on a regular basis.

The Parliamentarian said although the proposed 30% tariff by US President Donald Trump will have a detrimental impact on local businesses, those in the government have been focused on the reduction of a mere 14% from the previously announced 44%.

He said despite assertions by those in the government, the reality is that local businesses that were dealing with a tariff rate of 10% are now faced with an increased rate of 30% for its exports.

Parliamentarian Dilith Jayaweera noted that the government cannot take a relaxed approach, since the tariff rate increase will result in the reduction in demand for Sri Lanka products in the US.

He stressed that when the demand for Sri Lankan products decreases, the volume of exports by local companies will reduce which will eventually lead to job cuts.

MP Jayaweera therefore requested the NPP government to take meaningful steps to address the issues faced by businesses and the people in general, instead of focusing on matters such as education reforms which will create new problems.

