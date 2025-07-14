A strong earthquake of 6.7 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Indonesia’s Tanimbar Islands region on Monday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) has confirmed.

The USGS reported that the earthquake hit Indonesia’s southeastern part at a depth of 110 kilometres below the Earth’s surface.

The quake happened at around 11:20 AM IST, according to information provided by India’s National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The quake’s epicentre was located at latitude 6.25 degrees South and longitude 131.17 degrees East, placing it near the Banda Sea, a region known for frequent seismic activity due to the complex tectonic interactions in the area.

Authorities have confirmed to the local media that there is no danger of a tsunami following the quake.

There are no reports of injuries, damage to structures, or casualties yet, officials said to the local media.

Indonesia’s national meteorology and geophysics agency (BMKG) is keeping a watch on the situation and has informed citizens to remain calm but vigilant for possible aftershocks.

Indonesia is extremely susceptible to earthquakes because it is located on the Pacific ‘Ring of Fire’, a geologically active region where several tectonic plates intersect.

The region frequently experiences earthquakes and volcanic eruptions, making disaster preparedness a constant priority for local authorities.

The Tanimbar Islands, located in the Maluku province, have witnessed several moderate to strong earthquakes in the past, but due to their remote location, the impact on human settlements is often limited.

Local disaster management agencies have urged people to stay alert and follow official advisories.

Emergency response teams are on standby in case any damage reports emerge in the coming hours.

