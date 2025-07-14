CID questions MP Sujeewa Senasinghe for three hours

Member of Parliament Sujeewa Senasinghe has appeared before the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) this morning (14) to provide a statement regarding an incident involving an illegally assembled vehicle.

MP Senasinghe was questioned by the CID for approximately three hours, Ada Derana reporter said.

Speaking to the media, he stated that this was the fourth time he had been questioned, and expressed concern that the current government is engaging in a pattern of targeting individuals involved in politics.

Parliamentarian Senasinghe further alleged that such actions are an attempt to discourage politicians from engaging in political activities, adding that he is prepared to face any challenge fearlessly.