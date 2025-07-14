Programme to provide allowance to street children and those under institutional care to commence tomorrow

July 14, 2025   02:32 pm

The programme to grant a monthly allowance of Rs. 5,000 to children held in detention homes, child development centers or with a guardian and street children will commence tomorrow, Minister of Women and Child Affairs Saroja Savithri Paulraj stated. 

According to Minister Paulraj, a total of 9,191 children will benefit from the programme.

The Minister noted institutional care is provided in detention homes and child development centers for children who do not have proper care and protection in the home they live in, due to the loss of parents, loss of custody, or even under the custody of both the mother and father or one of them and also to orphaned and abandoned children. 

Accordingly, it has been reported that by the end of the year 2024, about 9,191 children are receiving residential care in 356 child development centers run by the government, voluntary organizations and non-governmental organizations throughout the country. 

Minister Saroja Savithri Paulraj stated under the programme, a sum of Rs. 3,000 will be provided to the respective development center where the child is being hosted or to the guardian through the National Savings Bank for education, health and other welfare expenses.

Furthermore, a sum of Rs. 2,000 will be deposited monthly in a savings account in the National Savings Bank in favour of the child for future use, the Minister added. 

Minister of Women and Child Affairs Saroja Savithri Paulraj noted that the money will be deposited to the relevant accounts on the 10th of every month.

